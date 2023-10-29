Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 29 to November 4, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Temperance Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Pixabay)

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Star

Creating an open and welcoming environment for your staff will be essential for achieving professional success. Your hidden talents may come to the forefront for the betterment of your family. Unexpected financial gains may provide the means to complete important projects within their timelines. Spending quality time with your romantic partner under the stars is likely to be a memorable experience. Prioritize a healthier diet and stick to your exercise routine for better well-being. If you are planning to travel, be prepared for a potentially stressful journey. Investing in offplan properties can yield substantial profits in the real estate market. Always verify second-hand news to avoid potential issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

Your leadership skills are likely to prove valuable in securing a significant assignment. Your personal initiatives may lead to a positive and harmonious atmosphere on the domestic front. Stay vigilant for any new business opportunities that may come your way this week. You might seek more attention from your romantic partner to tide over a tough phase. Consider making positive changes in your lifestyle for better outcomes. Your wish for a vacation is likely to come true soon. The real estate business could be a profitable investment choice this week. Avoid negativity, as it could overshadow your life. Lack of discipline and effort might negatively affect your academic performance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Magician

Your innovative ideas might not be well-received by seniors on the professional front. Changing your attitude can bring immense happiness to your elders at home. Successful completion of important projects could lead to substantial financial rewards. Open and honest conversations will enhance the quality of your romantic relationship. Focus on your health and well-being through consistent efforts. Consider taking a short vacation to break away from your routine. Investing in a holiday home could be an exciting opportunity. Avoid complacency, as it could affect your academic performance. Be cautious of confusion and miscommunication leading to misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

Consider starting your own business venture this week if you have plans in that direction. Be cautious of negative attitudes and harmful reasoning within your family interactions. Be prudent in your financial investments to avoid disappointment and setbacks. Show care and sensitivity in your romantic relationships to help them foster. Focus on maintaining good posture, as it can boost both health and confidence. A comfortable road journey is likely for those traveling to enjoy the weather. Be cautious about investing in real estate, as it might not be the best option right now. Embrace your desire for innovation and doing things differently on the academic front. Your diligent effort and commitment can lead to satisfying academic progress.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: Three of Wands

An opportunity to join a people-oriented company could arise for some this week. An attractive business prospect might lead to handsome financial gains. Love could unexpectedly blossom at first sight with an attractive person. Some can recharge their energy with a pleasant dinner after a busy week. Remember to uphold family traditions and values even in pursuit of personal goals. You may get the confirmation of booking to a crowded but exotic holiday destination. If you are considering selling a house, ensure you carefully assess its value through an expert. Your charisma will draw attention and recognition in your social circle. Your persistent efforts will reflect in your academic performance and achievements.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Coins

Your strong values and commitment to building positive relationships will greatly benefit you at work. Contributing to household tasks will keep the family atmosphere lively and harmonious. Investing in commercial real estate might be a good option to consolidate your capital this week. The possibility of meeting a like-minded person is quite high. Staying consistent with your fitness routine will be important for your well-being. Be flexible with your travel plans as unexpected changes might occur. If you’re considering purchasing a farmhouse, go for it. Adjust your schedule for social activities if needed. Stay motivated and persistent to maximize your academic abilities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Tower

Career: Three of Cups

Facing a challenging situation at home will allow you to showcase your fearlessness and courage. Managing your expenses with frugality will result in significant savings. Expressing your affection will bring joy to your romantic relationship. Remember to take short breaks during work to relax your muscles. Your colleagues might not fully appreciate the support you provide at work. Consider planning an overseas trip for a social event. If you are thinking about selling your home, a private sale could save you extra cost. Social activities might slightly distract you from your personal goals. Your academic progress will be decent, with opportunities for improvement.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Magician

Engaging with senior colleagues at work can provide valuable assistance. Make sure to involve family members in decisions about changes at home. Be patient for the right investment opportunity to yield good returns. Pay attention to your romantic partner’s emotions to enhance your relationship. If you have been dealing with an ailment, you can expect some relief very soon. Your family might have differing opinions on your vacation plans, so accommodate them. Be cautious about excessive property transactions that could impact your finances. Taking prompt action can protect your reputation from harm. Expect some fluctuations in your academic journey.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Three of Coins

You could come across a promising career opportunity in a reputed organisation. Spend time engaging in recreational activities with your family for genuine happiness. Managing your expenses will help you use your money more wisely. Pay attention to your romantic partner’s feelings to avoid complications. Keep an eye on your diet to maintain your fitness. If you are planning a trip to the countryside, you will enjoy the fresh air and natural surroundings. Be cautious when dealing with commercial real estate loans. Staying away from negative influences will be beneficial for you. Academic success will come easily to you, allowing you to excel.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Nine of Wands

Your talent and intelligence are likely to bring you success at work. Make sure to involve your family members in decisions about interior design changes to avoid conflict. You may have to cut back on heavy expenditure to manage your finances effectively. Your generosity and empathy will enhance your romantic relationship. A dedicated focus on your health is likely to make you feel more energetic and fit. Consider taking a short vacation to a religious spot for relaxation. Be cautious when dealing with older properties, as they may have some legal issues. Beware of individuals who might provide misleading information. Overcoming difficulties in your studies might require additional effort on your part.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Eight of Cups

Youngsters can use their technical skills and aptitude to find suitable job opportunities. Show appreciation for your family’s successes to enhance domestic happiness. Invest in financially viable projects and avoid wasting money on unnecessary expenses to earn profits. Romantic matters may not go smoothly during this time, so handle them with care. Focus on enhancing mental toughness to maintain good health. A planned trip might be postponed, so be prepared for delays and even cancellations. If you are considering property investment, residential options can prove lucrative. Your unique and original ideas may bring success in social interactions. With dedication and effort, you can achieve academic success and reach your goals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Devil

You may get to play an important role in a prestigious project on the professional front. Avoid rigidity in family relations, as it might lead to strain. Keep a friendly demeanour. Be cautious of seemingly attractive investment offers, as they can block your funds. Have private discussions with your romantic partner to address any persisting issues. You will finally overcome a longstanding ailment that has been troubling you. You may face detour or delay in your journey, so be adequately prepared. Reevaluate your property investment plans, as they might cause trouble. Legal matters are likely to be resolved in your favour. Your passion for learning will propel you to achieve remarkable academic success.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

