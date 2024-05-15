What are sister signs? Here's what it means in astrology

Every zodiac sign has a corresponding sister sign that shares its experiences and offers an alternative perspective on the world, challenging them to grow. The sister sign typically possesses qualities that the individual may feel they lack, motivating them to develop those aspects of their personality. When sister signs come together in a relationship, both individuals are challenged to compromise and understand each other's viewpoints. Let's read about the sister sign in astrology.

What do Sister signs mean in astrology?

Sister signs are zodiac signs that occupy exact opposite positions on the zodiac wheel, 180 degrees apart. They are found in pairs, such as Aries (first house) and Libra (seventh house), Taurus (second house) and Scorpio (eighth house), Gemini (third house) and Sagittarius (ninth house), and so on. Sister signs share a modality (cardinal, fixed, or mutable) and congenial elements: fire and air (active elements) or earth and water (passive elements). This creates a complementary dynamic between them, balancing each other's energies.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read What is the Big 6 in astrology? Here's how they may affect your zodiac sign

6 pairs of Sister signs:

Let's read about the 6 pairs of sister signs and find why each pair shares similarities while being complete opposites.

Aries and Libra:

Libra and Aries are guided by their hearts rather than their heads, prioritizing emotions over logic. However, Libra tends to seek companionship and enjoys spending time together, whereas Aries values independence more. Despite their differences, these two signs assist each other in achieving equilibrium and harmony.

Taurus and Scorpio:

As the two most stubborn signs, your disagreements can extend for weeks. However, this is because both of you possess the strength to stand your ground, which ultimately teaches you the importance of relinquishing control at times.

Gemini and Sagittarius :

You both thrive on each other's curiosity and share a love for drama, whether it's while travelling or creating captivating content.

Cancer and Capricorn:

Cancers are known for their highly emotional nature, whereas Capricorns are often perceived as a bit reserved or cold. However, the beauty of this pairing lies in its dynamic: Capricorns are encouraged to embrace their emotions instead of avoiding them, while Cancers learn the importance of stepping back and gaining perspective on their feelings.

You two are the most creative signs in the zodiac and thrive off each other's energy as you delve into various artistic endeavours, whether it's oil paintings, tie-dye socks, dating apps, or anything else. Additionally, you're adept at providing each other with much-needed reality checks when necessary.

Virgo and Pisces:

No one is more supportive than you two. You both excel at caring for each other and everyone around you. Virgo contributes practicality to the relationship, while Pisces brings their magical thinking, creating a perfect balance between groundedness and imagination.