What is the 8/8 Lion's gate portal? Things you ought to know

August 8 is known in astrology as the day when the Lion’s Gate Portal opens, a time believed to be especially lucky for receiving cosmic gifts. This year, the 2024 Lion’s Gate Portal is even more significant because the year (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is seen as a powerful number. Read about Lion's gate portal.(Pixabay)

Also Read Lion’s Gate Portal 2024: Here's how it may affect your zodiac sign

Astrologers and believers think this day is one of the best for manifesting your desires. So, if Mercury retrograde has been making you uneasy, the Lion’s Gate Portal might offer you a chance to catch a break.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde August 2024: Here's how this cosmic event may impact your zodiac sign

What is the Lion's gate portal?

The Lion’s Gate Portal physically occurs when the Sun in Leo aligns with the star Sirius, Orion’s belt, and the Earth. This alignment happens during Leo season, from July 28 to August 12, but Lion's Gate Portal peak time is on August 8, which is considered the most powerful day.

Also Read Leo Season 2024 Predictions: How it may impact your zodiac sign

In numerology, the number eight is seen as a symbol of luck, wealth, and good energy. When turned sideways, it represents infinity, symbolizing endless power and energy. The double eights of 8/8 make this date particularly powerful for manifesting and creating change in your life.

Astrologically, the Lion’s Gate Portal is believed to open up a flow of energy between the spiritual and physical worlds, making it an ideal time for personal growth, transformation, and spiritual awakenings. If manifesting is about aligning with your highest self and bringing that into your life, the Lion’s Gate Portal is the perfect time.

What to do on Lion's gate portal?

To make the most of the Lion’s Gate Portal’s powerful manifesting energy, start by getting clear on your dreams, desires, and goals. Begin with some self-reflection in a journal: What are you grateful for? What do you want to change? What parts of your life don’t feel true to who you are?

Once you’ve identified your future dreams and goals, visualise what they look like. You can write them down, create a vision board, or meditate on them. It’s also a great time to practice gratitude—remember, the energy you put out is the energy you’ll get back. After August 8, it’s important to take real steps toward your goals and trust the universe to help you along the way.