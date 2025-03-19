Why 2025 is lucky for Gal Gadot? Here's what the stars have to say

On March 18, 2025, Gal Gadot was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Israeli actor to receive this accolade, according to a report by The Times of Israel. Israeli actress Gal Gadot attends the world premiere of Disney's Snow White at the El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles.(AFP)

This honour coincides with Gadot's promotional activities for Disney's live-action adaptation of "Snow White," in which she portrays the Evil Queen.

Why 2025 is lucky for Gal Gadot?

Gal Gadot is stepping into a powerful new phase in 2025, one that’s all about transformation, reinvention, and aligning with her true path. After experiencing eclipses in her Sun sign in recent years, she has already been through a period of shedding old layers and stepping into a more evolved version of herself. Now, in 2025, she continues to build upon these changes, but with more clarity and confidence.

With Jupiter and Uranus activating key points in her chart, unexpected yet exciting opportunities may come her way, pushing her to expand her career in new directions. She could take on roles that challenge the audience’s perception of her, proving once again that she refuses to be typecast. This year could also bring significant shifts in her personal life as planetary movements encourage her to prioritize what truly fulfils her, whether that’s family, love, or creative freedom.

Professionally, she remains a force to be reckoned with. As Pluto makes major moves, she’s more determined than ever to leave a lasting legacy. Financially, she continues to secure big deals, reinforcing her status as one of Hollywood’s top-tier stars.

The latter half of 2025 and early 2026 could bring another round of self-reflection, possibly inspiring her to step into new leadership roles or even explore projects behind the camera. No matter what, Gal Gadot is embracing the cosmic shifts with grace, proving once again that change only makes her shine brighter.