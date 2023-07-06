Zodiac Sign Behaviour: How they face confrontations

Aries: Woah! Sorry to say but if you are thinking of confronting an Aries, you might as well not. Before even trying to understand the issue or where you are coming from they are most likely to get angry. Their anger arises from the discomfort of confrontation and from being apparently misunderstood. Emotions take a high toll on them when confrontations arise.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taurus: Taureans are very humble humans until they are confronted. Then they are defending themselves and trying to one-up you. They most likely won't let you speak and will try to first explain the situation from their end.

Gemini: You know your Gemini friends are too smart to be confronted. Whenever they face someone who is waiting to fight or confront them about their mistake they are prepared with ammunition. The said ammunition is sympathy. It's everyone's weak spot and they use it to their advantage.

Cancer: Turn the tables and how! Although Cancerians will get somewhat angry, they will do so by looking innocent and making you question whether you are right or not. They will make you look like the mean one.

Leo: Drama mama! They will use the pity card. When confronting Leos, It's not just between you two, everyone on that spot is included now. They will make you look like the villain, even when you are right.

Virgo: Reasoning is a skill, right? Virgos are intelligent. They usually use their intellect to explain themselves in tough situations rather than fill them up with unnecessary emotions. Matters are actually solved when you confront them.

Libra: Libras believe in the beauty of the universe. So if they think you are wrong, they will rather avoid you and let karma take its course. Swifties would agree too.

Scorpio: Oh! No! Don't! Make sure to start a fight with this sign only when you know you are completely innocent and right. Or else it's too easy for a Scorpio to put you back in your place and settle things down as they were.

Sagittarius: Change the trail and forget the troubles. Sagittarians follow this principle for sure. They will be completely unaware as to why you would think they are at fault. The best way for them is to make you get over it and then enjoy life as it is.

Capricorn: You want to confront me? Yeah no. They would rather accept their fault, wrong or not, just to save the time that would be wasted in discussing the issue.

Aquarius: Busy bee, they are. Aquarians will keep going their merry way and let you hate them for what it's worth. You either matter to them or not. If you do, then they would find a time they are willing to talk and sort things out.

Pisces: Emotions take a high toll on them when confrontations arise. They would be understanding and accept their fault when needed but will also be sad to see hatred for them in your eyes. Relationships matter for Pisces.