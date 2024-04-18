 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts academic hurdles - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts academic hurdles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in the effort to make smart financial investments.

Be creative in your job and also ensure you stay happy in a love relationship. Put in the effort to make smart financial investments. Health is also intact today.  A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Make smart financial investments today and also consider options to stay healthy today. 

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Health is also intact today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Health is also intact today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

No serious threat exists to the love life. Spend time together to share happiness today. Do not delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt the partner. Stay away from abusive relationships and ensure you are treated with respect in the love life. Your love will have the backing of the parents and this will lead to the marriage. Single Libras will come across an interesting person today. Married Libras should not get close to ex-lovers as this may hurt their marital life.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Minor productivity issues may exist which will hurt the prospects at the office. Be innovative while at team meetings. Your concepts will have more takers today. Be focused on your job as a coworker will attempt to belittle your achievement. Lawyers, academicians, healthcare workers, and media persons will have a busy schedule while government employees can expect a new role. Those who want to switch the job can update their profile on a job portal. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will disturb you. Wealth will flow in as you consider selling off a property or buying one. Today is also good to invest in gold and speculative business. Some Leos will find happiness in financial donations. You may also consider investments in mutual funds and the stock market as the returns are guaranteed. A legal dispute will also be settled today, where you may win an ancestral property.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Start the day with exercise. You may take a walk in the park for about 20 minutes. Yoga is also a good way to stay mentally healthy. Do not skip the meal today as you may feel tired. Have more fruits and vegetables and skip sweets and aerated drinks.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts academic hurdles
