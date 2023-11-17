close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts worrisome health conditions

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts worrisome health conditions

By Dr J.N Pandey
Nov 17, 2023

Read Libra daily horoscope for Nov 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today you need to be careful about your health.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash the energy for positive thoughts

Spend more time together to stay happy in the love life. Responsibilities at the office will prove your mettle. Financial success helps you make decisions.

Libra Daily Horoscope, November 17, 2023: Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results.
Libra Daily Horoscope, November 17, 2023: Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results.

Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Handle wealth smartly while health is an area of concern today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring lover today and this will reflect upon the relationship. Shower affection and also provide utmost support in both personal and professional endeavors. You will see many positive twists in the love life. While you spend more time together, ensure all the past issues are resolved and no unpleasant topic is brought into the conversation. Libra females can expect the support the backing of parents today and this will help fix the marriage. Some Libras will get into office romance but this may also impact the marriage life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing ideas at the meeting. Some seniors may be annoyed by your interference and this may cause trouble. You need to focus on the tasks assigned and also ensure every co-worker is happy as this is required in team assignments. Your performance at negotiation tables will play a crucial role in projects. IT professionals, graphic designers, and civil engineers will visit the client location today. Government officials can expect a change in location. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today and this will help you make smart investment decisions. Some Libras will receive a good return from previous investments and this will help you repair the home, buy a vehicle, or purchase household appliances. You may also invest in speculative business. Businessmen will see opportunities to launch new ventures as funding is not a serious concern.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today you need to be careful about your health. Those who have diabetes or heart-related issues will need medical attention. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night as the horoscope predicts an accident as well.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

