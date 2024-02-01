 Libra Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts romantic surprises - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Libra Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts romantic surprises

Libra Monthly Horoscope for February 2024 predicts romantic surprises

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 01, 2024 01:25 AM IST

Read Libra monthly horoscope for February 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. On the financial front, monetary gains seem likely this month.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash the Power of Balance This February

The stars align this month to help Libras maintain their famous balance, boosting the different aspects of life from love to health. With a lot more than luck working in your favor, grab your dreams by their cosmic reins this February.

Libra Monthly Horoscope for February, 2024L: ibra, the scale holder, is all set to live up to their name this month.
Libra Monthly Horoscope for February, 2024L: ibra, the scale holder, is all set to live up to their name this month.

Libra, the scale holder, is all set to live up to their name this month. Love blossoms in surprising places while career and financial advancements hover in the backdrop. Nurturing health, a primary aspect this month, goes hand in hand with increasing spiritual growth. All the excitement, stress and worry around each of these life facets can create an internal whirlpool.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Libra Love Horoscope This Month:

Embrace love and all its mystery this February, dear Libra. Planetary alignments work overtime to stoke the fire of romance in your life. Even the shyest Libra could discover love in the most unsuspecting places. Make use of your magnetic charm to woo that special someone, and if you are in a relationship, allow time and space for your bond to grow stronger.

Libra Career Horoscope This Month:

If you’ve been looking for a sign to pursue that promotion or start a new venture, this is it! Stars signal growth in the professional sphere. Leveraging your strengths, articulate diplomacy, and unbiased approach, be proactive in meeting your career objectives. Discrepancies at the workplace may demand your diplomatic intervention. Stay patient, positive and pragmatic to tackle professional obstacles and gain fruitful results.

Libra Money Horoscope This Month:

On the financial front, monetary gains seem likely this month. Stellar movements indicate opportunities for investment or taking risks. Do not overlook any legal advice while making a significant financial move. As Venus works to fill your coffers, ensure to pay close attention to where your money is flowing and regulate it wisely. This period brings an increased understanding of financial balance, Libra. Take time to understand it, respect it, and apply it.

Libra Health Horoscope This Month:

Take a pause, breathe, and prioritize health, dear Libra. With so much activity going around, your body may demand more rest and good nutrition. Listen to your body, opt for healthier meals and consider a good workout regime. The balance you need the most is in the domain of physical wellness. Stars suggest exploring alternate healing techniques to recharge.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On