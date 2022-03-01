Panchang March 01: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 01 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM and Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 11:18 AM after which Shiva will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 02:06 PM, after which Shakuni will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Capricorn upto 04:32 PM and then Aquarius .
Sunrise: 06:46
Sunset: 18:21
Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Dhanishtha
Yoga Parigha (upto 11:18 AM), Shiva
Karana Vishti (upto 02:06 PM), Shakuni
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:27 PM to 04:54 PM
Moon sign Capricorn (upto 04:32 PM), Aquarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 04:32 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Gemini; After 04:32 PM: Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477