Sun signs in love: Taurus women as lovers

Taurean women are different. You might be someone really special for them to be close to you. They don't trust easily but when they do, it's wholeheartedly. Let us see how they behave when in adoration.

Her character: She doesn't like to waste her time. She likes everything in her life to last including her relationships. She is highly mature for her age and conscious of the energy she wishes to add to her life. Also to be added is that she is a master at handling her own finances. She will be the best friend you could ever have if you learn to value her graciously.

As a lover: She is loyal to the bone and most probably the most dependable person in your lie. She is choosy, if she doesn't feel like it will work out with you, she will be outright honest about it. Her own work-life balance will be an added benefit in your own life. She is a down-to-earth person with her heart on her sleeves until you cross her over.

How to date her: She will definitely be a successful and independent woman, but would love for you to take the lead romantically. She values emotions rather than materialistic things, so be thoughtful when pursuing her romantically.

The perfect date for her: If looking for a vibe, go for cosy and romantic. She would love a long walk along the park or a night at home watching their favourite Kdrama together. An occasional splurging with a date at a high-end restaurant with some wine can also help escape the monotony.

Compatible signs: With her own life being very stable and secure, she searches for the same in her partner. Other earth signs like Capricorn and Virgo will help light up their life.