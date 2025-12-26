Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Taurus Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: New connections in love are likely for singles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Your professional life also deserves attention today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no storm upsets you

Respond to the issues in the relationship immediately, and settle the tremors through communication. Handle all professional tasks to prove your caliber.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Keep a distance from troubles in the love affair. Your professional life also deserves attention today. Handle the financial dealings diligently. You are advised to prioritise your health demands today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Put egos in the back seat today. This will help settle things in the love affair. Your partner may be adamant or stubborn in nature. You may require handling issues with a diplomatic attitude. The lover may also demand that you be expressive in emotions. Your ex-flame may be back into life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship. Single females will invite proposals while attending a wedding today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Refrain from engaging in workplace disputes, as this will harm your professional standing. Accept new assignments without hesitation, recognizing that they contribute to potential career elevation. Take criticism as learning. Creative workers earn more today. Those who handle electronics or machines will require working additional hours. Job seekers will crack interviews today. Students must be more focused on academics. Businessmen may pick the first part of the day to launch a new project.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The financial outlook remains positive with expected revenue from a previous assignment. You will be successful in buying a new vehicle. There will be minor arguments within the family over the property. You may also be dragged into it. You should avoid blind investments in the stock market. The second part of the day is good for resolving a financial issue with a friend or sibling. You may also be required to donate money to social causes today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in good shape. No major medical issue will trouble the routine life. Walk for some time in the park or sit idly under a tree for some time, which will relax your mind. Pregnant females must also stay away from adventure sports, including underwater activities. Children may develop viral fever or skin-related issues. You must also be careful while driving in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

