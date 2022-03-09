Panchang March 09: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptamiof Shukla Paksha and Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:31 AM . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect and Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 01:41 PM, after which Vanija will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Taurus,

Sunrise: 06:38

Sunset: 18:26

Tithi: Shukla Saptami

Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 08:31 AM), Rohini

Yoga Vishkambha

Karana Garaja (upto 01:41 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477