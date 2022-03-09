Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 09: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 09: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 09 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptamiof Shukla Paksha and Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:31 AM .
Published on Mar 09, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptamiof Shukla Paksha and Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:31 AM . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect and Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 01:41 PM, after which Vanija will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Taurus,

Sunrise: 06:38 

Sunset: 18:26 

Tithi: Shukla Saptami 

Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 08:31 AM), Rohini 

Yoga Vishkambha

Karana Garaja (upto 01:41 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

hindu calendar astrology
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
