Panchang March 09: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 09 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptamiof Shukla Paksha and Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:31 AM . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect and Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 01:41 PM, after which Vanija will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Taurus,
Sunrise: 06:38
Sunset: 18:26
Tithi: Shukla Saptami
Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 08:31 AM), Rohini
Yoga Vishkambha
Karana Garaja (upto 01:41 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
