Panchang March 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. Vishakha Nakshatra upto 08:14 PM after which Anuradha will start. Harshana Yoga will be in effect . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:14 AM, after which Kaulava will transit over Libra upto 02:33 PM, after which Scorpio will start.
Sunrise: 06:23
Sunset: 18:33
Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 06:24 AM), Panchami
Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 08:14 PM), Anuradha
Yoga Harshana (upto 01:10 PM), Vajra
Karana Balava (upto 04:14 AM), Kaulava (upto 05:23 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:31 PM to 05:02 PM
Moon sign Libra (upto 02:33 PM), Scorpio
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:33 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn; After 02:33 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 02:33 PM: Pisces; After 02:33 PM: Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
