Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Mar 05, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start. Revati Nakshatra will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 08:34 AM, after which Garaja upto 08:35 PM, Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 06:42 

Sunset: 18:23 

Tithi: Shukla Tritiya (upto 08:35 PM), 

Chaturthi Nakshatra: Revati 

Yoga Shukla

Karana Taitila (upto 08:34 AM), Garaja (upto 08:35 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:37 AM to 11:05 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology horoscope today hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out