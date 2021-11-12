Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang November 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha .
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha . Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:54 PM after which Shatabhisha Ashadha.  Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:36 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise 6:41 AM

Sunset 5:29 PM

Moonrise 1:48 PM

Moonset 01:02 AM (Nov 13)

Tithi Navami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Dhanishtha (upto 02:54 PM), Shatabhisha

Yoga Dhruva

Karana Balava (upto 05:36 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

