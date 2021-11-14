Panchang November 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 04:31 PM after which Uttara Bhadrapada. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:09 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius up to 10:12 AM after which Pisces will take place.
Sunrise 6:43 AM
Sunset 5:28 PM
Moonrise 2:54 PM
Moonset 02:56 AM (Nov 15)
Tithi Ekadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada (upto 04:31 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada
Yoga Harshana
Karana Vanija (upto 06:09 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:07 PM to 05:28 PM
Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:12 AM), Pisces
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:12 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
After 10:12 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 10:12 AM), Leo (after 10:12 AM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
