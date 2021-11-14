Panchang November 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 04:31 PM after which Uttara Bhadrapada. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:09 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius up to 10:12 AM after which Pisces will take place.

Sunrise 6:43 AM

Sunset 5:28 PM

Moonrise 2:54 PM

Moonset 02:56 AM (Nov 15)

Tithi Ekadashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada (upto 04:31 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada

Yoga Harshana

Karana Vanija (upto 06:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:07 PM to 05:28 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:12 AM), Pisces

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:12 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

After 10:12 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 10:12 AM), Leo (after 10:12 AM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

