Panchang November 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha until 01:21 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha until 01:21 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:53 PM after which Uttara Phalguni. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 01:21 PM,  after which Libra will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:33 AM

Sunset 5:36 PM

Moonrise 03:30 AM (Nov 02)

Moonset 3:34 PM

Tithi Ekadashi (upto 01:21 PM), Dwadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni (upto 12:53 PM), Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Indra (upto 09:05 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Balava upto (01:21 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:56 AM to 09:19 AM

Moon sign Leo (upto 06:40 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:40 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

After 6:40 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (upto 06:40 PM), Aquarius (after 06:40 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
