Panchang November 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha until 01:21 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:53 PM after which Uttara Phalguni. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 01:21 PM, after which Libra will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:33 AM
Sunset 5:36 PM
Moonrise 03:30 AM (Nov 02)
Moonset 3:34 PM
Tithi Ekadashi (upto 01:21 PM), Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Purva Phalguni (upto 12:53 PM), Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Indra (upto 09:05 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Balava upto (01:21 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:56 AM to 09:19 AM
Moon sign Leo (upto 06:40 PM), Virgo
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:40 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
After 6:40 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (upto 06:40 PM), Aquarius (after 06:40 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
