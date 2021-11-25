Panchang November 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:50 PM after which Ashlesha will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 03:57 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise 6:52 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 10:17 PM

Moonset 11:41 AM

Tithi Shashthi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Pushya (upto 06:50 PM), Ashlesha

Yoga Shukla (upto 07:58 AM), Brahma

Karana Garaja (upto 03:57 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779