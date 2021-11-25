Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang November 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:50 PM after which Ashlesha will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 03:57 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise 6:52 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 10:17 PM

Moonset 11:41 AM

Tithi Shashthi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Pushya (upto 06:50 PM), Ashlesha

Yoga Shukla (upto 07:58 AM), Brahma

Karana Garaja (upto 03:57 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out