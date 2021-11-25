Panchang November 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:50 PM after which Ashlesha will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 03:57 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.
Sunrise 6:52 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 10:17 PM
Moonset 11:41 AM
Tithi Shashthi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Pushya (upto 06:50 PM), Ashlesha
Yoga Shukla (upto 07:58 AM), Brahma
Karana Garaja (upto 03:57 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
