Panchang November 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:34 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 03:19 PM, after which Balava will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:56 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 03:17 AM (Dec 01)
Moonset 2:37 PM
Tithi Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta (upto 08:34 PM), Chitra
Yoga Ayushmana
Karana Bava (upto 03:19 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:47 PM to 04:05 PM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779