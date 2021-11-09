Panchang November 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 9 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha until 10:35 AM after which Shashthi will start. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 05:00 PM after which Uttara Ashadha. Dhriti Yoga to remain till 12:07 PM after which Shula will start. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 10:35 AM after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise 6:39 AM
Sunset 5:30 PM
Moonrise 11:27 AM
Moonset 9:50 PM
Tithi Panchami (upto 10:35 AM), Shashthi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Purva Ashadha (upto 05:00 PM), Uttara Ashadha
Yoga Dhriti (upto 12:07 PM), Shula
Karana Balava (upto 10:35 AM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:48 PM to 04:09 PM
Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 10:37 PM)
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
