Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, October 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, October 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening.
Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening. Nakshatra Ashwini will be in effect till 4:17 PM in the evening, post which Bharani will start. Vajra Yoga to remain till 9:01 PM. Karan Balava will remain till 09:17 AM in the morning. Moon will transit over Aries.

 

Sunrise 6:26 AM

Sunset 5:45 PM

Moonrise 6:20 PM

Moonset 6:50 AM

Tithi Pratipada (upto 10:15 PM)

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Ashwini (upto 04:17 PM), Bharani

Yoga Vajra (upto 09:01 PM)

Karana Balava (upto 09:17 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:15 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:30 PM to 02:55 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu calender astrology horoscope horoscope today + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out