How vastu an save you from debt

Most of the people don’t know much about the vastu-shastra and the role it plays in people’s life. You will be surprised to know that right from a simple needle to a wall painting; everything is included in the vastu-shastra. Vastu-shastra can impact your life a lot and you can either be affected positively or negatively on the basis of the choices you make.

We often end up making small mistakes in our day-to-day life, voluntarily or involuntarily, which leads to vastu-dosh. There could be a hindrance in success and prosperity because of the vastu-dosh. Let’s find out what are the day-to-day mistakes that can lead to vastu-dosh.

It is not uncommon to find people who eat their food on the bed. According to vastu, it is considered to be a bad practise. It is believed that people who are accustomed to eating on the bed cannot prosper. The habit of eating on the bed can cause difficulties in the way to success. Such people don’t keep well and get into debt easily.

According to vastu, it is not desirable to keep unclean utensils in the kitchen after dinner. Keeping unclean utensils invites financial problems in the home. Hence, it is advised to always wash utensils before going to bed at night. It removes the negativity and your troubles also start coming to an end.

Apart from this keeping the bucket filled with water at night in the bathroom helps in removing the negative energy from the house. Also, it is believed that keeping the kitchen bucket filled with water eases the difficulties and one gets the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

There are people who are into the habit of either keeping the garbage outside their home or the dustbin outside their home. This can lead to enmity with your neighbours.

According to vastu-shastra, one should not give alms during the evening. Besides this one should also not give milk, curd or salt even if someone asks for it. This may worsen your financial condition.