Your kitchen is more than just a place where meals are prepared. In Vastu Shastra, it is considered one of the most important energy centres in the home because it represents the fire element, associated with vitality, nourishment, prosperity, and overall well-being. When the kitchen is placed in an unfavorable direction, it is believed to create imbalances that may affect both your health and finances.

The Kitchen Vastu mistake that may be affecting your wealth and health, according to your zodiac sign (Pinterest)

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According to some incorrect kitchen placements shared by Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, certain Vastu imbalances may contribute to stress, health concerns, and financial instability. While these principles apply to everyone, the effects may be experienced differently depending on your zodiac sign.

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As an Aries, you are ruled by Mars, the planet associated with fire, energy, and action. If your kitchen is located in the north or northeast direction, it may disturb the positive fire element that supports your sign. This imbalance could lead to stress, digestive issues, impulsive spending, and unexpected financial setbacks. A southeast kitchen is often more favorable and helps maintain a better energetic balance.

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{{^usCountry}} You naturally value stability, comfort, and security. A kitchen in the southwest may undermine your sense of financial stability and increase household expenses. You may also become more vulnerable to issues related to weight management, throat health, or a sluggish metabolism. A balanced kitchen environment is believed to help you maintain both comfort and financial well-being. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You naturally value stability, comfort, and security. A kitchen in the southwest may undermine your sense of financial stability and increase household expenses. You may also become more vulnerable to issues related to weight management, throat health, or a sluggish metabolism. A balanced kitchen environment is believed to help you maintain both comfort and financial well-being. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As a Gemini, you are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect. A kitchen located in the northeast may create mental confusion and increase stress. Financial decisions may become inconsistent, leading to unnecessary losses. You may also experience anxiety, digestive discomfort, or irregular eating habits during periods of imbalance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a Gemini, you are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect. A kitchen located in the northeast may create mental confusion and increase stress. Financial decisions may become inconsistent, leading to unnecessary losses. You may also experience anxiety, digestive discomfort, or irregular eating habits during periods of imbalance. {{/usCountry}}

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You have a strong connection to home, family, and emotional security. An improperly positioned kitchen may disrupt the harmony in your household and create tension among family members. Financial instability and unexpected household expenses may also become more noticeable. Health concerns could include digestive sensitivity and stress-related issues.

Ruled by the Sun, you thrive on confidence, leadership, and recognition. A kitchen facing north may affect financial growth and slow professional progress. An imbalanced kitchen may also contribute to fatigue, digestive concerns, and reduced motivation. Proper Vastu placement is believed to support both vitality and success.

You are naturally detail-oriented and highly conscious of health and routine. A kitchen located in the northwest or northeast may increase stress levels and contribute to financial instability. Digestive issues, nutritional imbalances, and anxiety may become more apparent. A well-organized and Vastu-compliant kitchen supports your natural preference for order and balance.

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As a Libra, you seek harmony in every area of life. An improperly placed kitchen may create an imbalance in both relationships and finances. You could experience increased spending, delayed payments, or family disagreements. Health concerns may include stress and hormonal imbalances. A southeast kitchen is often believed to encourage smoother energy flow for Libra natives.

Ruled by Mars, you carry intense emotional and transformative energy. A kitchen in the northeast direction may contribute to emotional blocks, conflicts, and unexpected financial challenges. You may also experience digestive discomfort and higher stress levels. Correct kitchen placement is believed to support greater emotional and financial stability.

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You are naturally optimistic and focused on growth and expansion. An incorrectly placed kitchen may create obstacles to opportunities and contribute to financial uncertainty. Health concerns related to digestion, metabolism, or liver function may become more noticeable. Proper Vastu placement is thought to support prosperity and personal development.

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You are known for discipline, patience, and long-term planning. A kitchen in an unfavorable location may lead to higher costs, delayed financial returns, and workplace challenges. You may also experience fatigue, joint discomfort, or stress. A properly positioned kitchen is believed to support steady progress and long-term stability.

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As an Aquarius, you are innovative, independent, and forward-thinking. Improper kitchen placement may lead to unexpected financial losses and difficulty managing resources effectively. Health concerns could include sleep disturbances, nervous system imbalances, and irregular eating habits. A Vastu-compliant kitchen may create greater focus and balance in your daily life.

Ruled by Jupiter, you are deeply connected to intuition, spirituality, and emotional awareness. A kitchen located in the northeast may interfere with mental peace and financial growth. You may experience emotional stress, digestive issues, or confusion regarding financial matters. Proper kitchen placement is believed to help you maintain a greater sense of harmony, stability, and abundance.

ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra: 4 simple tips to attract more money and abundance

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Disclaimer: Vastu and astrological interpretations are based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices. They are intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not replace professional advice related to health, finances, or home design.

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