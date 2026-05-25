Vastu colors for home: How the right shades can improve your mood and energy

The colors you choose for your home do much more than make your walls look pretty. They shape how you feel every day. From your mood in the morning to how well you sleep at night, colors can have a stronger effect than you might expect. According to Urban Energy Architect and spiritual consultant Meenakshi Agrawal, most people focus only on design and furniture but often forget that colors play a significant role in shaping a home’s energy. Vastu colors for your home: How the right shades can improve your mood and energy (Pinterest)

She explains that two areas in particular need careful attention: your master bedroom and your children’s rooms. These spaces influence your emotional balance, rest, and daily mindset more than any other part of the house.

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The master bedroom The master bedroom is the emotional centre of your home. It is where you relax after long, tiring days, reconnect with your partner, and restore your energy.

She says, “The master bedroom is the emotional heart of the home. It’s where people unwind after stressful days, reconnect with their partner, and recharge emotionally. The colours here should feel calming and comforting, almost like a warm hug.”

To create this kind of peaceful environment, she suggests avoiding loud shades. Instead, you should focus on soft and grounding colours such as:

Beige

Warm cream

Blush pink

Muted peach

Taupe

Gentle mocha These tones help create a sense of emotional warmth and stability. According to her, when you surround yourself with very strong colours like deep red, black, or overly bright shades, your mind may feel restless without you even noticing it. The expert also believes that a good bedroom should immediately make you feel calm the moment you step inside, almost like your body naturally relaxes.

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Vastu color for kid's rooms The Vastu expert points out that children are very sensitive to their surroundings, and their room can influence their mood, behaviour, creativity, and even concentration.

She shares, “Children are incredibly sensitive to energy. Their room affects their mood, concentration, creativity, and even behaviour.”

Many parents, she says, often choose very bright and bold colours for kids, thinking it will make the room more fun. But she warns that too many strong colours can overstimulate a child. Instead, the space should feel joyful but also emotionally safe.

For younger children, she recommends soft pastel shades like:

Powder blue

Mint green

Buttery yellow

Lavender

Aqua These colours help balance calmness and imagination. For teenagers, especially students, she suggests softer greens and blues because they support focus and reduce stress. She also believes that colour choices should match personality. A highly active child may feel more settled with cooler tones, while a shy child may benefit from slightly warmer shades that help build confidence and self-expression.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on Vastu-based beliefs and expert opinions and is intended for general informational purposes only. It should not be considered a substitute for professional design, medical, or psychological advice.