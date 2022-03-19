Home / Astrology / Vastu / Vastu tips for prosperity: Do keep these things at home
vastu

Vastu tips for prosperity: Do keep these things at home

  • According to Vastu Shastra, the economic progress is directly related to the east and the north east direction of the home. In such a situation, know how these two directions should be used for a successful career and financial prosperity.
Know what are the things we should follow to bring a successful career and financial prosperity.
Know what are the things we should follow to bring a successful career and financial prosperity.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHindustan Times

According to Vastu Shastra, economic progress is directly related to the east and the northeast direction of the home. Experts believe, if there is any Vastu Dosh in these directions, ​​then one might face problems related to money. At the same time, the wrong use of these directions can land a person into an economic crisis. In such a situation, know how these two directions should be used for a successful career and financial prosperity.

Blue coloured pyramid

It is considered auspicious to keep a blue coloured pyramid in the north direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a blue coloured pyramid in the north direction does not allow the money reserves to go empty.

Glass bowl

According to Vastu Shastra, one should keep a glass bowl in the north direction of the home. Also, a silver coin should be kept in this bowl. By doing this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi always remain in the house.

Tulsi (Basil) and Amla (Gooseberry)

Planting a Tulsi (Basil) in the north direction of the house has been considered auspicious. Besides this planting an amla (gooseberry) tree is also beneficial. It helps in enhancing the economic prosperity of the family.

Idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

According to Vastu, the idol of lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi must be placed in the north east direction of the house. Also, an earthen lamp should be lit daily in front of the idols of lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. By doing this, there will not be any shortage of money in the house.

North direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the lord of the north direction is Kuber, also known as the god of wealth. Therefore, money or safe locker should be kept in this direction of the house. By doing this, there will never be any shortage of money in the house.

 

Disclaimer: The information given in the above article is based on general assumptions and information. We do not confirm this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vastu tips vastu shastra vastu for office + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out