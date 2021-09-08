Vastu Tips: Putting these pictures can bring prosperity

According to Vastu Shastra, the structure of the house and the way items have been placed in it, are an important element in the aura and energy of a house. These things can emit positive or negative energy which has an impact on our mood, happiness and mental health. Vastu Shastra suggests a few remedies to cure these defects so that the household remains prosperous and wealthy.

Put this photo to attract prosperity

If there's always a financial crisis in your life, then keeping pictures of Maa Lakshmi and Kuber is recommended in the house. Always place these pictures in the north direction of the house as the north direction is considered good for economic prosperity according to Vastu Shastra.

Pictures of nature also increase wealth

Putting beautiful photos on the walls of the house will not only make the house look beautiful, it will also have a positive impact on wealth accumulation. According to Vastu Shastra, pictures of things related to nature should be placed on the walls in the south and east direction of the house.

Photo of a laughing child

Putting a picture of small children laughing at home always creates positive energy at home. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered auspicious to place pictures of children in the east and north direction.

Picture of a river or a waterfall

By placing a picture of rivers or a waterfall in the north-east direction of the house will increase the positive energy flow in the house. If you have a Puja room or a temple in the house, then worship and prayers should be done regularly as it is considered auspicious. Never use a room in the south-west direction of the house as a Puja room or temple.

Disclaimer:

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.