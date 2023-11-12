close_game
News / Astrology / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 12-18, 2023 advice for challenges

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 12-18, 2023 advice for challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 12, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for November 12- 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The stars predict deep and fulfilling connections.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Calm Seas and Strong Currents: Navigate with Grace

It's a week of harmonious currents and surprise undercurrents, pulling you into directions that offer experiences rich in knowledge and self-realization. Don your sea-captain's hat and steer your ship with calm determination and trust.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope for November 12 to 18, 2023: It's a week of harmonious currents and surprise undercurrents, pulling you into directions that offer experiences rich in knowledge and self-realization.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope for November 12 to 18, 2023: It's a week of harmonious currents and surprise undercurrents, pulling you into directions that offer experiences rich in knowledge and self-realization.

You are venturing into a week of clarity, positivity and surprise revelations. While you tend to retreat into your shell during turbulent times, the universe calls you to rise to the challenge. Despite strong winds, look forward to welcoming back into your safe harbor elements of comfort and joy, particularly within your relationships and professional ventures. Treasure hunt, anyone? Wealth may come in the form of physical riches or priceless knowledge.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Love tides this week are at an all-time high, with waves of romantic currents cascading over your lives. Cuddle up, Cancerians. The stars predict deep and fulfilling connections. A planetary alignment urges you to embrace vulnerability. Easier said than done, we know, but try and swim away from your comfort zones.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Navigators of career paths, set your compass towards success this week. As an imaginative Cancerian, the galaxy is placing great emphasis on innovation and problem-solving. Got a workplace obstacle? You're well-equipped to come up with inventive, ingenious solutions. Colleagues may lean on you for guidance, so take it as a compliment, Captains!

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

This week, celestial guidance prompts Cancerians to reassess their financial sails. Look out for smart money-making opportunities and resist splurging on glittery, tempting treasure chests. Money saved is money earned!

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

In the hustle-bustle of life’s voyages, Cancers, don’t forget to set sails for self-care. Dedicate time each day to renew and replenish your energy. Like maintaining a sturdy ship, regular upkeep of physical and emotional health is crucial for a successful voyage.

﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

