 Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts business expansion this wee - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts business expansion this week

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts business expansion this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2024 12:33 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. Fall in love this week.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is always positive

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 28- February 3, 2024: Both wealth and health will be good this week.
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 28- February 3, 2024: Both wealth and health will be good this week.

Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Accomplish all professional assignments with utmost care. Both wealth and health will be good this week.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Handle professional challenges with confidence. No major love issue will trouble you. Financially you are good and health is also normal this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. You may confidently propose to receive positive feedback. Spend more in the relationship and also value your partner. Be committed and shower affection. This will boost the love affair. Some Gemini natives will be happy to take the relationship forward and will consider the marriage as well. Married females may also get conceived this week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you give the best results on the job. Some tasks may seem tougher and this demands extreme attention. You will see new opportunities knocking on the door and the skill to take up the best possible tasks promises career growth. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion and the week is good for it.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

One of the best things is you will feel no shortage of money. As there will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources, you are good at making crucial decisions in life. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Some Gemini natives will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you consume healthy food. While it is crucial to cut down on sugar and fat, you must include vitamins, proteins, and minerals in the diet. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. This would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On