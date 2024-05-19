 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 19-24, 2024 predicts monetary success - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 19-24, 2024 predicts monetary success

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life free from stress.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Virgos are persons of integrity

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 19-24, 2024. Show the commitment at work and ensure you rise to new heights.
Catch up with pleasant moments in the love life. Official success will be there & prosperity will add value. No medical issue will trouble you. Diet is crucial.

Keep the love life free from stress. Show the commitment at work and ensure you rise to new heights. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability will also be there. Your health will be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool even while having disagreements in the relationship. Some female natives may have issues at home and this may make the romantic affair an uncertainty. You may talk with the parents to resolve this crisis. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

No major issue will come up at the workplace. However, you may be a victim of office politics. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the seniors and management. Those who are keen to change jobs can update their profile on a website and brush up on their skills. You will start receiving job calls within a day or two. You may win accolades from foreign clients. IT professionals as well as healthcare professionals will find options to relocate abroad for job reasons.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Monetary success will also lead to happiness. You may buy electronic appliances and jewelry this week. Some Virgos will have to donate money to charity while a few natives will be required to contribute to a celebration at home. Consider this time to settle a monetary dispute. Seniors can confidently divide the wealth among children. You may also get financial help from your spouse’s parents. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You will be free from major health-related issues. However, some seniors will develop chest-related infections. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. Your diet is crucial and skip both oily items and junk food.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

