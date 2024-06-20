Weekly Panchang from June 21-27, 2024: Planetary Transit, Jyestha Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week marks some important astrological transitions and events. The Sun moves into Ardra Nakshatra, a time known for its intensity and potential for transformation. Further, Mercury will shift into Punarvasu Nakshatra, bringing a focus on communication, relationships, and renewal. We will also celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima, a full moon associated with spiritual growth and connection. In North India, this week marks the start of Ashadha, a month devoted to spiritual practices and reflection. For those considering major purchases, there are auspicious Muhurats (timings) this week for property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 21, Friday (06:19 PM to 05:24 AM, Jun 22) and June 27, Thursday (11:36 AM to 05:26 AM, Jun 28).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 21, Friday (06:19 PM to 05:24 AM, Jun 22) and June 27, Thursday (11:36 AM to 05:26 AM, Jun 28). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on June 24, Monday (03:54 PM to 01:23 AM, Jun 25), June 26, Wednesday (05:25 AM to 05:26 AM, Jun 27), and June 27, Thursday (05:26 AM to 11:36 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 30-degree angle on June 20 (Thursday) at 07:08 AM

Mercury and Mars at a deep 60-degree angle on June 21 (Friday) at 09:50 PM

Sun enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 22 (Saturday) at 12:16 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a deep 30-degree angle on June 22 (Saturday) at 03:23 PM

Mercury enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on June 24 (Monday) at 08:16 AM

Mercury and Saturn in a 120-degree Trine on June 26 (Wednesday) at 11:37 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vat Purnima Vrat (June 21, Friday): The main purpose of this religious Hindu festival is to pray for a long, healthy and happy life for a husband. Women tie a piece of yarn around a banyan tree to protect their husband’s life.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat (June 21, Friday): Another important fast on the Hindu calendar is Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, celebrated on the full moon day in the Jyeshtha month. This fast is devoted to the worship and appeasement of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Enthusiasts abstain from food, offer prayers, and perform rituals to wish for richness, health, and other boons.

Kabirdas Jayanti (June 22, Saturday): Kabirdas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das, a great poet, saint, and spiritual saint of the medieval period who preached moral, social, and humanistic values regardless of caste or creed. Celebrated on the day of the full moon of Jyeshtha month, it holds the residual of the philosophy he wanted people to imbibe in their lives, which cherishes unity, love, and equality.

Jyeshtha Purnima (June 22, Saturday): This festival is held on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. The followers pray to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings to shower success, prosperity, health and wealth.

Ashadha begins in North India (June 23, Sunday): Ashadha is the fourth month in the Hindu calendar. It is linked with revival and fertility by the coming of the rains and the monsoon. It has often been attributed to culture and agriculture as it signifies a period of advancement and food production.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi (June 25, Tuesday): This festival is celebrated to pray to Lord Ganesha. People perform puja and keep a fast of Ganesha with the intention of overcoming any hurdles and difficulties in their respective lives and accomplishing their sincere and genuine desires.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 21: 10:38 AM to 12:23 PM

June 22: 08:54 AM to 10:38 AM

08:54 AM to 10:38 AM June 23: 05:38 PM to 07:22 PM

05:38 PM to 07:22 PM June 24: 07:09 AM to 08:54 AM

07:09 AM to 08:54 AM June 25: 03:53 PM to 05:38 PM

June 26: 12:24 PM to 02:09 PM

June 27: 02:09 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779