Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 1

Today, Moon will be placed in Leo sign till 6:40 pm. It will be positioned in Purva Phalguni nakshatra till 12:53 pm, and in Uttara Phalguni post that. Ekadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 1:21 pm, after which Dwadashi tithi will prevail.

Those with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will experience good results in money matters.

Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those with Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign need to stay away from any investments today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:30 am to 10:40 am or from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 2 to 4 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:58 am to 9:20 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:40 am to 11:10 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779