Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 23

Today, Moon will be placed in Gemini sign (ruled by Mercury). It will be positioned in Ardra nakshatra (ruled by Rahu) up to 1:44 pm, after which it Punarvasu nakshatra (ruled by Jupiter) will prevail. Chaturthi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for carrying out aggressive activities such as those relating to competition, litigation, taking tough decisions or reviewing existing bottlenecks.

People with Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign will execute all tasks with vigour and will be able to achieve their targets.

Cancer, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn moon sign need to be watchful as the day isn’t auspicious for taking financial decisions for them.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 1 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:15 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:05 pm to 5:15 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:30 am to 10:45 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:43 pm to 4:01 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 1:35 pm to 2:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:20 am to 9:30 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 2:45 pm to 4 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

