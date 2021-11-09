Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 9

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign (ruled by Jupiter). It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Venus) till 5 pm and in Uttara Ashadha (ruled by Sun) post that. Shashthi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation after 10:35 am which is good for marketing and trading-related activities.

Those of you with Gemini, Leo, Virgo and Libra moon sign can consider themselves lucky. Plan your decisions wisely.

Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio moon sign should take every step cautiously.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:45 am to 12:05 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:05 pm to 5:25 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:23 am to 10:43 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:44 pm to 4:05 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:45 pm to 2:10 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:05 am to 9:25 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10 am to 12 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779