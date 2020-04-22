7 more Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, count rises to 425

bengaluru

With seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, the total number of cases now stands at 425 as of date in Karnataka, informed state health department on Wednesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 17 people have died and 129 have been discharged.These seven new cases came to light in the last 24 hours.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.