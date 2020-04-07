e-paper
Covid-19: Bengaluru civic body to screen women, kid at labour camps

Covid-19: Bengaluru civic body to screen women, kid at labour camps

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the city civic body was supplying food packets and cooked meal, providing health screening and accommodation facilities to the migrant labourers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
The civic body will also distribute free medicines to the women in these labour camps.
The civic body will also distribute free medicines to the women in these labour camps.
         

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) would check health of all pregnant, lactating mothers and children below five years at migrant labour camps, an official said here on Monday.

“Mobile medical units (MMU) of the BBMP shall conduct the health checkup of all pregnant and lactating mothers and children less than five years of age,” said BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kumar said a large number of migratory labourers from all across the country were in the city, who were being attended to by the civic body for basic amenities.

He said the city civic body BBMP was supplying food packets and cooked meal, providing health screening and accommodation facilities to the migrant labourers.

“The antenatal care, immunisation, supplementation with iron and folic acid for anaemia, multi-vitamins for micro nutritional deficiency, screening for high risk pregnancy and others will be conducted at these MMU camps,” Kumar said.

If any pregnant or lactating mother needs hospitalisation, the mobile units will coordinate with the respective BBMP maternity homes. The civic body will also distribute free medicines to the women in these labour camps.

The BBMP had six MMUs and if needed more would be arranged, he said.

