Flood, landslides batter parts of Karnataka

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 05:46 IST

Flood-like situation and landslides continued to cause havoc in several parts of Karnataka that has been battered by torrential rains.

Many places in Malnad, coastal and north interior regions of the state have been affected by deluge, putting life and properties at risk.

There were reports of mudslides near Botlappa and other places in Kodagu, also along Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

On Friday, rescue operations were halted in Kodagu, which suffered landslides at the foothills of Brahmagiri hills located near Talacauvery on Wednesday, due to inclement weather in the district.

Over the last four days, Kodagu has received an average of 106.2 mm of rain, an IMD bulletin said. Bhagmadala alone received a record 486 mm rainfall between August 5 and 6.

State minister V Somanna, after touring the affected areas along with local MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Appachu Ranjan, KG Bopanna, and district collector Annies Kannmani Joy, said, “There are 4-5 landslides on the road between Bhagmandala and Talacauvery which is hampering our rescue efforts. The district administration is trying its level best to clear roads, fallen trees, electric poles and to ensure relief for those affected. Tomorrow too I am holding a high-level meeting with all officials to accelerate our efforts.”

The district collector said that the landslides and continued heavy rain were posing a challenge to the movement of rescue teams and equipment.

Addressing mediapersons, Somanna said, “We are nothing in front of nature. While we will take all measures humanly possible to mitigate the situation, I also pray to god to be kind on us.”

Meanwhile, a political controversy has erupted over the handling of the flood situation in the state.

The opposition Janta Dal (Secular) has demanded that the Centre must extend financial assistance for the people ravaged by floods.

Former PM Deve Gowda said that the state was facing a twin-challenges – the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has warned the government that “if they are not cautious enough then it will be risking lives of people”.

A release from the Chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s office on Friday said Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar has been instructed to proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval. The CM is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease at a state hospital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bangalore has issued an orange alert across large parts of the state and has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The department said that strong southwesterly and westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian sea, along with winds of 50-60 km per hour off the Karnataka coast, are likely to continue till Sunday leading to heavy rains across large parts of the state.

So far, two people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state.