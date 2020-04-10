e-paper
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appoints district in-charge Ministers to oversee COVID-19 relief work

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appoints district in-charge Ministers to oversee COVID-19 relief work

According to a government order, BS Yediyurappa will be in charge of Bengaluru urban district whereas his Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi and Govind Karjol will be in charge of Ramanagara, Raichur and Bagalkote.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
In all, 25 ministers including the Chief Minister have been assigned one district each.
In all, 25 ministers including the Chief Minister have been assigned one district each.(PTI)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appointed new district in charge ministers, who will work towards checking the spread of coronavirus and implementation of relief measures.

According to the government order issued on Thursday, Yediyurappa will be in charge of Bengaluru urban district whereas his Deputy Chief Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi and Govind Karjol will be in charge of Ramanagara, Raichur and Bagalkote.

In all, 25 ministers including the Chief Minister have been assigned one district each.

However, the ministers who have been excluded from district level responsibilities are Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shrimant Patil and K Gopalaiah.

According to sources in BJP, the district responsibilities were revamped following reports that many ministers did not visit their respective districts to oversee the COVID-19 related relief work despite the increasing number of cases in the state.

The Chief Minister had to confront questions on the issue during a recent media interaction, where he had promised to strengthen the relief work monitoring system at the ministerial level.

