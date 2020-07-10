Karnataka CM inspects facilities at Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru

bengaluru

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:25 IST

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited the Covid Care Centre established in Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and inspected the facilities there.

“The State Government is making all efforts to contain the rapid surge of cases of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. I have visited the Covid Care Centre established at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and inspected the facilities. The Covid Care Centre will have a capacity of 10,100 beds and has all necessary facilities,” he said while interacting with media persons.

“For every 100 patients, one doctor, two nurses, one support staff, one housekeeping staff and two BBMP Marshals will be deployed. 2,200 staff including doctors, nurses, support staff, housekeeping staff, BBMP marshals and police will be deputed. The patients will be provided with good quality food. Recreation facilities such as TV, Carrom Boards, chess boards etc are also being provided,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that safety kits for the staff who are involved in patients’ care and monitoring, emergency treatment facilities, ICU, ECG, oxygen support, first aid and pharmacy facilities will be provided.

“In addition, a control room will be established to monitor them 24 hours and this Centre will have tie up with nearby hospitals. Laundry facility will be provided to wash the blankets and bedsheets of the patients. Segregation and disposal of waste will be done systematically. The centre will take care of people who are asymptomatic and persons who are mildly infected. This system is established to enhance the availability of beds and treatment in hospitals for those who are in critical condition,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that number of coronavirus cases in the state increased since the beginning of the unlock process and underlined that the State Government is taking all measures to combat the disease.

“We have rectified all the loopholes immediately, as and when they are brought to our notice. The centralized bed allocation system is already in place and helpline is also established. People must not lose hope and I appeal to the citizens to co-operate with us. If there is a delay in the arrival of the ambulance as soon as the reports confirm the disease or if there is denial to admit the patients to the hospitals, please bring it to our notice and action will be taken,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to all legislators to give priority to control the disease in their constituencies.

“Please visit taluk hospitals and Covid hospitals and inspect if all required facilities are in place. If there is any lacunae bring it to my notice, it will be rectified,” he said.

He also requested people from Bangalore not to travel to their villages unnecessarily.