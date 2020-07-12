e-paper
Karnataka's Covid-19 tally may double in next 15-30 days: Health minister

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally may double in next 15-30 days: Health minister

As on Saturday, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in the state touched 36,216, including 613 fatalities and 14,716 discharges.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
“The number of coronavirus cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days in Karnataka. The next two months set to pose a big challenge before us,” state Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.
The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

However, there was no need for any panic and people should follow the Covid-19 related regulations to stay safe, he said in a series of tweets.

As on Saturday, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in the state touched 36,216, including 613 fatalities and 14,716 discharges.

“Lockdown has been announced in Bengaluru from Tuesday 8 pm for the next seven days. Abide by the regulations. Everyday more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus are coming to fore,” Sriramulu said late Saturday.

“The number of coronavirus cases may double in the next 15 to 30 days in Karnataka. The next two months set to pose a big challenge before us,” he tweeted.

Asserting that the state government was initiating all measures to control the coronavirus, Sriramulu said: “There is no need to panic or lose hope.” Meanwhile, former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy supported the complete lockdown announced by the government in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22 in the wake of a spike in new cases in the past several days.

He said there was a need to impose lockdown in other ‘critical’ districts and also demanded banning inter-district travel except for the transportation of essential commodities.

“As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts, complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement came as the state recorded its single-day highest of 2,798 new cases and 70 deaths.

