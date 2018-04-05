A peace march by upper caste and OBC body on April 7 to protest violence during Bharat Bandh

The upper caste and other backward classes have given a call for a peace march on April 7 in Madhya Pradesh to register their protest against the violence that took place on Monday and demand for withdrawal of the review petition by the central government in the Supreme Court filed to challenge its judgment on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Eight persons had died in the violent protests during Monday’s Bharat Bandh in the state’s Gwalior-Bhind region the call for which had been given by dalits organisations.

The Samanya Aur Pichhda Adhikari Karmchari Sangh (SAPAKS), an organisation of government employees, has given a call for the march.

SAPAKS state president Kedar Singh Tomar said the peace march would be taken out not only by employees and officers of the upper castes and backward classes but also by people in general on April 7.

“We are opposed to any kind of bandh which disrupts public life and puts every section of people to inconvenience. That’s why we are not going to support any Bharat bandh on April 10 against the central government’s review petition. Instead, we will take out the peace march and after the march we will pay homage to those killed in the violence on Monday whether they belong to any caste or community,” said Tomar.

On the other hand, the organisation representing Dalits and Tribal government employees AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati Janjati Adhikar Aur Karmchari Sangh) will oppose the march. Its general secretary SL Survyavansi said none of organisations came forward to lodge their protest when Dalits were victimised.

“Unfortunately, the organisations which have given the call (for peace march) should speak against those who subject Dalits to atrocities instead of supporting those who indulge in atrocities against dalits. There is discrimination with Dalits in every field of society. We are opposed to any kind of such protest”, he added.

Former general secretary AJJAKS OP Ahirwar said it was unfortunate that the dalits who lodged their protest during Bharat bandh on Monday were being dubbed as those who indulged in riots. There was reaction from them at certain places but it was only when they were targetted by certain forces. Hence, the SAPAKS’ protest stood on a weak ground.