After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh also mulls law against interfaith marriages

After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh also mulls law against interfaith marriages

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “There will be no jihad in the name of love. If anyone indulges in such a practice, he will be taught a lesson and for this a law will be enacted”

bhopal Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that a law would be enacted to curb interfaith marriages, if required.

The CM made the remark on the eve of MP assembly bypolls in reply to questions from media persons on Monday evening.

Chouhan said, “There will be no jihad in the name of love. If anyone indulges in such a practice, he will be taught a lesson and for this a law will be enacted.”

The BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana are also considering to introduce a law against interfaith marriages.

In reply to another question on a protest organised in Bhopal last Thursday against French President Emmanuel Macron on the latter’s stand on a raging cartoon row the CM said, “No demonstration will be allowed in MP without permission. A demonstration was held without permission following which action was taken. Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in the state.”

