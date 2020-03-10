e-paper
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM, says senior minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he called an urgent cabinet meeting around 10 PM.

bhopal Updated: Mar 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that he won’t allow anyone to destabilise the state government with the help of mafia.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that he won’t allow anyone to destabilise the state government with the help of mafia.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

All ministers present in a cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday night submitted their resignations to him, a senior minister said here.

“We have expressed our solidarity with the chief minister and submitted resignations to him in the cabinet meeting,” the senior minister told PTI.

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM after intense speculation about a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado.

Many of these legislators had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.

“I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia,” the chief minister said in a statement in the cabinet meeting.

“I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government,” Nath said.

