Anganwadi workers stopped from work following allegations of cow killing

An aganwadi worker and a co-worker have been stopped from working at their respective anganwadi centres for the past ten days by villagers in Shyamrya village of Chhattarpur district following allegations that the husband of the anganwadi worker had killed a cow. The co-worker is her relative.

Interestingly, the project officer, instead of solving the matter has asked the duo to abstain from work till the problem is resolved.

Around 10 days back that anganwadi worker Ramsakhi Ahirwar’s husband Arjun was accused of killing a cow by a fellow villager. Arjun pleaded that he was not guilty but the community panchayat, which is different from the elected panchayat, ordered Arjun to perform several rituals, going to Allahabad to take a holy dip in the Ganga and then give a feast to the entire community in the village to atone for his sin. Fearing the wrath of the villagers, Arjun left his house without telling anybody.

Miffed by Arjun’s decision to leave the village the villagers stopped Ramsakhi Ahirwar who is aganwadi worker at center number 2 and her relative Hemvati Ahirwar who is co- worker at anganwadi center number 1 from opening their respective centers and preparing meals for the children.

Faced with the boycott, they informed their seniors but instead of solving the matter, project officer of Ishanagar Raghav Bhushan Mishra ordered them in the letter dated April 9 to abstain from work till the matter was resolved.

Ramsakhi Ahirwar while talking to the media said the allegations against her husband were false. “My husband ran away fearing for his life and now he is missing for the past eight days. The local police too are aware of the situation but are doing nothing. The villagers have stopped us from opening our aganwadi centers as a result of which the children too have stopped coming and are not getting their meals. Our senior (Mishra Sir) also ordered us to abstain from going to our Aganwadi center till the matter is solved.”

Minister of state for woman and child welfare department, Lalita Yadav said she has asked the collector to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The project officer has been removed as the inquiry is also against him. The matter is serious and I will meet the village sarpanch and other elders and ask them to stop this evil custom. If needed, I will go to the village.