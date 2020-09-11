Bhopal woman booked for abetment to suicide of 15-year-old boy

bhopal

A woman was booked in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday for allegedly abetting the death by suicide of a boy (15), whom she had scolded over the phone for spending Rs 50,000 on an online game along with her son. The money was allegedly withdrawn from the woman’s father-in-law’s bank account, said the police.

The woman has been identified as Sumanlata Rathor, a resident of Royal Market in Bhopal. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

The victim, a student of class VIII of a private school and a resident of Bhopal’s Shahpura locality, had allegedly died by suicide on August 26 when his parents were not at home, the police said.

“His parents found him dead when they returned home in the evening. The boy’s father informed the police about the incident and alleged that his son was upset after the mother of one his classmates had called him over the phone and scolded in the afternoon,” said Rajesh Bhadoria, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal.

“During the investigation, the woman, Sumanlata Rathor, admitted that she had spoken to the boy over the phone because he and her son had withdrawn Rs 50,000 from the bank account of her (Rathor’s) father-in-law and they had spent the money on an online game. However, she denied that she had scolded the boy, who later died by suicide,” the ASP said.

“Rathor has been booked under section 305 (abetment of suicide of a child or an insance person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is in progress,” the ASP added.