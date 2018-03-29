Two wardens of women’s hostel at Dr HS Gour Central University, Sagar were removed from their posts on Wednesday by an order of the vice-chancellor Prof RP Tiwari, as per university sources.

The inmates of the hostel lodged a complaint to the vice-chancellor on Sunday that they were body searched at their hostel after a used sanitary napkin was found in the corridor leading to the washroom. The body search was conducted to know who of the woman inmates were on their period to find out as to who of the inmates might have thrown the sanitary napkin.

A caretaker of the hostel who had allegedly body searched the inmates was removed a couple of days back.

Prof Tiwari confirmed that the wardens Chanda Bain and Sandhya Patel had been removed from the post at the recommendations of an inquiry committee.

However, the woman inmates who staged a dharna at the administrative building of the university demanded that the wardens should apologise to them for their act.

While Chanda Bain couldn’t be reached for her comments Sandhya Patel said she was not aware of why such an action was taken against her whereas she was not present in the hostel when the incident, as per woman inmates, had taken place.