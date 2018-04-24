Candidates make pleas to evaluators to pass them as result may affect their bachelor status

Bhopal

Their marriage and benefits under government schemes seem to be a major concern for a number of students of class 10 and 12 of Madhya Pradesh, who wrote their examination conducted by MPBSE. They have made pleas to evaluators to help them clear their examination.

These students have made funny and emotional pleas in writing in their answer sheets.

“Many of girl students requested especially of class 10 that if they do not clear their examination they will be married off or asked to leave their studies and help other women in their family in the household chores”, said a teacher from Jabalpur, requesting anonymity, checking the answer sheets.

Not only girls but the boys have also expressed their concern on their marriages linked to the result but they want to clear the examinations so that they could get a good life partner.

“Whereas girls want to clear the exam to avoid getting married boys have said if they do not clear the exam their marriage won’t take place,” said another examiner from Jabalpur.

A teacher in Dindori district, who is not authorized to talk to media, said, “Some students of class 12 inserted currency notes in the answer sheets while making pleas for passing marks in their examination as they never used a smart phone and they will get it only in the college under the MP government’s smart phone scheme for the colleges’ students.”

Some students want to see their parents happy because they are first ones in their families who could reach up to class 12.

Whatever be the pleas the evaluators, as they said, are unmoved and so is Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE).

MPBSE chairman SR Mohanty said, “There are many students who are making emotional as well as funny requests in the answer sheets .We will not extend any favour based on their pleas but there is no illegality too in such requests made by students. Hence, evaluators are enjoying it.”

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the fourth week of May as 60% work of evaluation of answer is already over, said the board sources.

Nearly 20,00,000 students, including 7,69,000 class 12 candidates and 11,48,000 class 10 examinees, wrote the exams conducted by the board this year.