Constable runs two km on railway track with injured man on shoulder

Showing his commitment to his duty, a police constable ran nearly two km on a railway track through the jungles in Hoshangabad district, carrying a wounded man on his shoulder to an ambulance, said police on Saturday.

The man is in a serious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital, said police on Sunday.

A video of the constable Poonam Chandra Billore running on the tracks carrying the injured passenger Ajit is doing the rounds on the social media. Hoshangabad is around 75 km south of Bhopal.

The state director general of police (DGP) V K Singh too appreciated the work done by the constable and tweeted, “SP Hoshangabad @HoshangabadP, look into the same and reward\ recognise this brave policeman adequately.”

Police sources said the police control room in Hoshangabad received information on Saturday morning that a passenger travelling in Mumbai bound Bhagalpur Express had fallen on the tracks and was bleeding profusely. The Dial 100 ambulence couldn’t reach the spot where the injured man was lying since there was no road. But this did not deter constable Billore who trekked the distance to the accident spot and picked up a bleeding Ajit on his shoulder, and ran for around 2 km to the waiting ambulance and took him to the Seoni Malwa government hospital.

Billore said, “I saw that the man was bleeding badly, and had I waited for a stretcher etc, the man would have died, so I took him on my shoulder and ran as fast as I could to the waiting ambulance.”

Some of Billore’s colleagues took the video and circulated it.

Billore is modest about what he did. “I think anyone would have done it. It was the question of a man’s life.”

The accident took place near Shivpur Railway gate No 2. The injured passenger Ajit, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was going to Mumbai in the Bhagalpur Express when he accidentally fell down.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:04 IST