Dalit man beaten up for chanting ‘Jai Bheem’ in MP

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:25 IST

A 44-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by upper caste residents for using ‘Jai Bheem’ as a greeting and not ‘Ramdhoon’ in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police have said.

Three men have been booked for beating up Rajkumar Jatav in Umri village of the district on Tuesday, according to officials.

Suresh Singh, Monu Rajawat and Bajrang Rajawat were booked on Wednesday under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (for using obscene words), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and certain sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

However, no arrest has been made so far.

Jatav said in his police complaint that Suresh Singh, Monu Rajawat and Bajrang Rajawat asked him on Tuesday evening why he did he use ‘Jai Bheem’ but not ‘Ramdhoon’ as a form of greeting. When Jatav told them he was free to use Jai Bheem, the men abused him and his caste and also beat him up.

“I registered the complaint on Wednesday as I was admitted in the hospital on Tuesday and was discharged on Wednesday,” Rajkumar said while speaking to the media.

Bhind’s superintendent of police (SP) Rudolf Alvaris said police were investigating the matter.

Alvaris said extra police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

