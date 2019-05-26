Debt-ridden farmer offers poison-laced drink to family in Rewa; three dead

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly harassed by a money lender in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, gave a poison-laced drink to his family leading to his, his wife and son’s death, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the farmer identified as Ashok Prajapati, a resident of Ghuma Katra village died on the spot while his wife Sunita Prajapati and their 14-year-old son died in the hospital. Two other children - a daughter and a son were undergoing treatment in Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa, about 500 km northeast of Bhopal.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Shivendra Singh said the family members leveled allegations against a money lender, which is being investigated.

Ashok’s father Pardeshi Prajapati said, “My son is a farmer and was facing continuous loss in farming. He borrowed Rs 80,000 from a money lender for a brick kiln three years ago but he failed to repay it. The moneylender had come to his house on Friday evening and threatened Ashok. He was disturbed and took this extreme step.”

The Madhya Padesh government has recently decided to change the Money Lenders Act 1934 to save the lives of people, who are committing suicide after being harassed by money lenders.

First Published: May 26, 2019 08:36 IST