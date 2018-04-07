Eight killed as truck hits two auto-rickshaws in MP’s Katni district

Eight people were killed and five others injured when a speeding truck hit two auto-rickshaws near Majhgavan in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place around 10am, an official from Badwara police station told PTI.

Eight passengers in two auto-rickshaws were killed and five others were injured, he said.

Katni district collector KVS Choudhry and superintendent of police Atul Singh had reached the spot, and the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The auto-rickshaws were heading to Katni from Majhgavan when they were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said, adding that more details were awaited.